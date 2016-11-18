[Exclusive] Raheem DeVaughn Performs “Woman” & More At #FamUnplugged

In the last installment of our Fam Unplugged series, Raheem DaVaughn performs one of his biggest hits, “Woman” to the delight of every lady in the building. Thanks to Raheem and all the women who were able to join us for our #FamUnplugged Series. We have a even bigger and more special unplugged coming so listen to The Fam In The Morning for more details.

