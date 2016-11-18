[Exclusive] #FamUnplugged: Raheem DeVaughn Performs “Bulletproof” & “Guess Who Loves You More”

In the second of our #FamUnplugged Series with Raheem DeVaughn, we get bless with a performance of Radio Rah’s breakthrough single “Guess Who Loves You More” with a go-go influence and the banger “Bulletproof.” We have more from Rah including a song just for the ladies but check out the video above and crank with us.

