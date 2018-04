Republican political commentator Armstrong Williams has been working closely with the Trump administration. He chats with The Russ Parr Morning Show about his recent cabinet picks, who have been under fire for racist views and comments. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from the Russ Parr Morning Show.

