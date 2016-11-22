[Exclusive] Ray J Sends His Prayers To Kanye West, Talks Tech & More

Maybe it was a bit of bad timing but Ray J released his new single “Famous” featuring Chris Brown with some not so subtle words about his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian the same day Kanye West reportedly hospitalized after a psychiatric evaluation.
On The Fam in the Morning Ray J does send his prayers to West during this time and talks about his tech company Raytroniks and how married life has changed the “turnt” Ray J. The singer also touches on the song “Famous” and says it’s just music. What do you think? More than just music or nah?
10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet
9 photos Launch gallery
10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet
1. Wore my new Yeezy Season 2 heels with an orange 🍊 Pablo shirt yesterday in support of gun violence awareness day. Something has to change 🚫🔫Source:Instagram 1 of 9
2. His and hers leather jackets & monogrammed towels.Source:Instagram 2 of 9
3. Must be nice to have access to free Pablo merch.Source:Instagram 3 of 9
4. SLAY MA 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽Source:Instagram 4 of 9
5. Thank God Yeezy let his wife borrow his jacket.Source:Instagram 5 of 9
6. Hey ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @kimkardashian @jonathanchebanSource:Instagram 6 of 9
7. Kim, Nori & P at Underwood Farm on an Easter egg hunt yesterday 21.3.16❤️ | #KimKardashian #KimKardashianWest #KimK #Kim #Kardashian #Kardashians #Kimye #KanyeWest #NorthWest #Kuwtk @KimKardashianSource:Instagram 7 of 9
8. Kimmy’s Mini-Me.Source:Getty 8 of 9
9. I miss him so much! #TourLife #HurryHome ✈️🎤Source:Instagram 9 of 9
