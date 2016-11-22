[Exclusive] Ray J Sends His Prayers To Kanye West, Talks Tech & More

Maybe it was a bit of bad timing but Ray J released his new single “Famous” featuring Chris Brown with some not so subtle words about his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian the same day Kanye West reportedly hospitalized after a psychiatric evaluation.

On The Fam in the Morning Ray J does send his prayers to West during this time and talks about his tech company Raytroniks and how married life has changed the “turnt” Ray J. The singer also touches on the song “Famous” and says it’s just music. What do you think? More than just music or nah?