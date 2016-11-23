[Watch] #TWIH: Gucci Mane About To Get Married While 50 Cent Is In Hot Water Yet Again

Congrats to Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir. Guwop proposed to his boo thang during the Atlanta Hawks game November 22nd! Lil Mo tells you about the ring plus 50 Cent is in trouble again and this time it may be for someone getting cut? All that and more on That’s What I Heard with The Fam In The Morning.

Gucci Mane's oldest mug shot from 2001.
Gucci's mug shot from August 2005 for several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and terrorist threats. He was released in January of 2006. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
Gucci's mug shot from September 2006 for marijuana possession (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
Gucci's mug shot from December 2006 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
Gucci's mug shot from September 2008 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released in March of 2009. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
Gucci's mug shot from November 2009 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released May of 2010. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
Gucci's mug shot from October 2010 for marijuana possession.
Gucci's mug shot from November 2010 for several charges, including reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, driving without a license and driving on the wrong side of the roadway. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
Gucci's mug shot from January 2011. The arrest had something to do with his ankle monitor while on probation. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
Gucci's mug shot from April 2011 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released in June of 2011. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
Gucci's mug shot from an arrest in DeKalb County on cocaine possession. (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
Gucci's mug shot from September 2011 for battery charges (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
Gucci's mug shot from June 2011 for several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless driving, simple assault and driving on the wrong side of the road. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
Gucci Mane's latest mug shot, for aggravated assault, from Mach 2013 (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)