[Watch] #TWIH: No More Mr. Nice Drake?

Drake is known to be an overall nice guy but according to a text he sent Hip-Hop fashion consultant Ian Connor that is all going to change. So are you saying it’s “No More Mr. Nice Drake?”
According to reports, new rapping sensation Young M.A. was suppose to perform at a show in New Orleans but didn’t and kept the money. All $33,000 of it! Did M.A. really run off on the plug or was the promoter at fault? Lil Mo gives you the tea on M.A., The new “First Family” and Tyga‘s legal troubles on “That’s What I Heard” with The Fam In The Morning.
21 Sexy Instagram Moments From Tyga’s New Chick Demi Rose
1. Fun fact: she once documented the wait for a UPS package for about two weeks on Snapchat.Source:Instagram 1 of 7
2. She loves reading comments. For this pic she wrote, “I love your comments on photos like these😂”Source:Instagram 2 of 7
3. She’s still good friends with Jayde Pierce, a former Taz’s Angel who hooked up with Justin Bieber.Source:Instagram 3 of 7
4. This is how Demi Rose looks when she goes to bed.Source:Instagram 4 of 7
5. Demi got cake.Source:Instagram 5 of 7
6. “For a dreamer, nights the only time of day.” This photo by @imruhul helps us sleep at night.Source:Instagram 6 of 7
7. Bad bitches link up.Source:Instagram 7 of 7
