[Watch] #TWIH: Is Brandy & Monica Beefing Or Nah?

Is Brandy and Monica still beefing or are they mad? Seems like Social Media wants the two divas to continue their rivalry but Lil Mo tells us different. All of that and more in That’s What I Heard with The Fam In The Morning.

Monica: From Miss Thang To Code Red 17 photos Launch gallery Monica: From Miss Thang To Code Red 1. Miss Thang ❤️🎶❤️🎶❤️7-18-95 Source:Instagram 1 of 17 2. 17-year-old Monica and Brandy winning a Grammy for “The Boy Is Mine.” Source:Instagram 2 of 17 3. Monica’s mom really has been the light at the beginning and end of a lot of dark tunnels. Source:Instagram 3 of 17 4. 11-28-82 – Monica and her youngest brother Montez. Source:Instagram 4 of 17 5. Monica ~They balance me, encourage me, love me and even at these ages tried to protect me!! #RockoAndRomelo Source:Instagram 5 of 17 6. The ’90s: Monica, Faith, and Total. Source:Instagram 6 of 17 7. @ludacris holding Rocko #2005 Chris we love you with all our hearts!! You are by far one of the greatest men I know.. Thank u for loving and supporting my children and I… There’s never been a time that Uncle Chris wasn’t there.. U are the big brother I never had❤️and I thank God for u!!! Source:Instagram 7 of 17 8. #OurMothers when you are nurtured, loved, cared for, taught & prayed over all your life it doesn’t ensure things go perfect because life is never that but it ensures that your covered & no matter how far off of Gods path you may go you always have something of substance to come back to. We are, because of you two!! Our Moms Source:Instagram 8 of 17 9. Got carried away posting this am LOL❤️Everyone have a great day…. Enjoy Life.. When we think we know what we want God knows what we need!! Trust the process in your home on your job with your family friends & children Source:Instagram 9 of 17 10. I worked all night but I always make it home to be the first person they see. Source:Instagram 10 of 17 11. My mother taught me to find the good in all things.. In a loss so great I keep with me all that I learned!! #Whitney Source:Instagram 11 of 17 12. Monica and the shirt that sums her up best. Source:Instagram 12 of 17 13. Today was simply amazing!! @a1_uno I am so proud of you #ClassOf2014 🎓 I love you with all my heart !! @yolanda_tisha2 thank you for allowing me to be a part of your sons life for the last 15 yrs.. Rocko & Romelo adore their big brother #Brothers #unbreakable Source:Instagram 13 of 17 14. Rock, Romelo and Laiyah #GodsGift ❤️ My Babies Source:Instagram 14 of 17 15. Monica’s father, brother, and sons. Source:Instagram 15 of 17 16. Monica and Children #TheCodeRedExperience. Source:Instagram 16 of 17 17. Monica’s album CODE RED drops December 18, 2015. Source:Instagram 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading [Watch] #TWIH: Is Brandy & Monica Beefing Or Nah? Monica: From Miss Thang To Code Red