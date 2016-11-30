[Watch] #TWIH: Is Brandy & Monica Beefing Or Nah?

The Fam In The Morning | 11.30.16
Is Brandy and Monica still beefing or are they mad? Seems like Social Media wants the two divas to continue their rivalry but Lil Mo tells us different. All of that and more in That’s What I Heard with The Fam In The Morning.

Monica: From Miss Thang To Code Red

Monica: From Miss Thang To Code Red

Monica: From Miss Thang To Code Red

Brandy , Monica

