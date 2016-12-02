[Listen] #TWIH: Nick Cannon Discusses His “Body Count?

Yo Nick Cannon has no chill? In an interview Cannon talks about the women in Hollywood that he has messed with and his past marriage with Mariah Carey. However, did Cannon give up too much info? That along with Rob and Chyna’s date is set, Kanye’s 911 call and more on The Fam In The Morning.

