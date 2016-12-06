[Watch] #TWIH: Shia LaBeouf Got Bars!

Well damn! Actor Shia LaBeouf got bars and he’s steady aiming them at some of your favorite (and your wackiest) rappers. The Fam in the Morning discuss LeBouf’s bars aimed at Soulja Boy, Kevin Hart‘s Ex-Wife has officially moved on and more in That’s What I Heard.
Related: [WATCH] The Fam Interviews Actor Shia LaBeouf
Related: [Listen] #TWIH: Nick Cannon Discusses His “Body Count?
9 Times Kevin Hart’s Height Didn’t Stop Him From Showing His Fiance Big Love
8 photos Launch gallery
9 Times Kevin Hart’s Height Didn’t Stop Him From Showing His Fiance Big Love
1. Kevin Hart & Eniko ParrishSource:Instagram 1 of 8
2.Source:Instagram 2 of 8
3.Source:Instagram 3 of 8
4.Source:Instagram 4 of 8
5.Source:Instagram 5 of 8
6.Source:Instagram 6 of 8
7.Source:Instagram 7 of 8
8.Source:Instagram 8 of 8
comments – add yours