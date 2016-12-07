[Watch] #ThatsWhatIHeard: The Kardashian’s Mad At Blac Chyna?

#TheFam
The Fam In The Morning | 12.07.16
Leave a comment

The Kardashian girls are reportedly mad that DC’s own Blac Chyna reportedly change her name to “Angela Renee Kardashian.” Wait, isn’t Rob Kardashian and Chyna getting married? She will be a Kardashian soon so why are they tripping? Lil Mo spills the details on this and more on That’s What I Heard with The Fam In The Morning.

Related: [Watch] #TWIH: Shia LaBeouf Got Bars!

Related: [Listen] #TWIH: Nick Cannon Discusses His “Body Count? 

All The Ways Blac Chyna Won In 2016

10 photos Launch gallery

All The Ways Blac Chyna Won In 2016

Continue reading [Watch] #ThatsWhatIHeard: The Kardashian’s Mad At Blac Chyna?

All The Ways Blac Chyna Won In 2016

Blac Chyna , Khloe Kardahsian , kim kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , rob kardashian

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos