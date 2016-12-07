[Watch] #ThatsWhatIHeard: The Kardashian’s Mad At Blac Chyna?

The Kardashian girls are reportedly mad that DC’s own Blac Chyna reportedly change her name to “Angela Renee Kardashian.” Wait, isn’t Rob Kardashian and Chyna getting married? She will be a Kardashian soon so why are they tripping? Lil Mo spills the details on this and more on That’s What I Heard with The Fam In The Morning.

All The Ways Blac Chyna Won In 2016:
1. After the baby news, even Kim had to wave her white flag.
2. And she's out here looking like this…
3. As her booty does this…
4. She'll soon be the first Blac Kardashian.
5. So of course she had to trademark the name, Angela Kardashian.
6. And on another note, dropped this nude selfie. Her body? Bananas.
7. Hair. A Blac Chyna signature. She slays every color there is.
8. Cheek piercings are a Chyna signature too. She pulls them off like only she can.
9. She wears a weave, but don't be fooled, she's got a ton of natural hair on her head. #Winning.
10. But how Blac Chyna really wins? She's a fantastic mom to her son King Cairo.