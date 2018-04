Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

How does one get banned from an entire state? Kodak Black knows because he can’t set foot in the state of North Carolina. Lil Mo spills that tea along with Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez back in court, Young Thug’s airport issues and more on That’s What I Heard with The Fam In The Morning.