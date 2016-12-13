[Watch] #TWIH: Tokyo Toni Blames Wendy Williams For Her Stress

Blac Chyna‘s mom and The Fam family member Tokyo Toni was reportedly hospitalized and she blames none other than Talk Show host Wendy Williams for it. Whats up with that and Toni reportedly not being able to pay for her doctor fees? That plus Rick Ross believes that Kanye West has tricked us all and more in Thats What I Heard with The Fam In The Morning.
All The Ways Blac Chyna Won In 2016
10 photos Launch gallery
All The Ways Blac Chyna Won In 2016
1. After the baby news, even Kim had to wave her white flag.Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. And she’s out here looking like this…Source:Instagram 2 of 10
3. As her booty does this…Source:Instagram 3 of 10
4. She’ll soon be the first Blac Kardashian.Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. So of course she had to trademark the name, Angela Kardashian.Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. And on another note, dropped this nude selfie. Her body? Bananas.Source:Instagram 6 of 10
7. Hair. A Blac Chyna signature. She slays every color there is.Source:Instagram 7 of 10
8. Cheek piercings are a Chyna signature too. She pulls them off like only she can.Source:Instagram 8 of 10
9. She wears a weave, but don’t be fooled, she’s got a ton of natural hair on her head. #Winning.Source:Instagram 9 of 10
10. But how Blac Chyna really wins? She’s a fantastic mom to her son King Cairo.Source:Instagram 10 of 10
