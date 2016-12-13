[Watch] #TWIH: Tokyo Toni Blames Wendy Williams For Her Stress

Blac Chyna‘s mom and The Fam family member Tokyo Toni was reportedly hospitalized and she blames none other than Talk Show host Wendy Williams for it. Whats up with that and Toni reportedly not being able to pay for her doctor fees? That plus Rick Ross believes that Kanye West has tricked us all and more in Thats What I Heard with The Fam In The Morning.

