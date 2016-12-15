[Listen] Future Says “Jay Z Wasn’t Hot When 2Pac & Biggie Was Alive”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Future may have made some Jay Z fans (and stars) very upset. In a roundtable discussion the Atlanta rapper says Jigga wasn’t hot when legends 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G. were alive. Quicksilva breaks it down for Lil Mo and the rest of us and lets us know Future might have a point. All of that and more in Thats What I Heard with The Fam In The Morning.
Related: [Watch] #TWIH: Tokyo Toni Blames Wendy Williams For Her Stress
Related: [Watch] #ThatsWhatIHeard: How Did Kodak Black Get Banned From An Entire State?
19 Interesting Facts You Might Not Have Known About Future
7 photos Launch gallery
19 Interesting Facts You Might Not Have Known About Future
1. His full government name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn.Source:Getty 1 of 7
2. His stage name was born when members of the hip-hop musical collective, The Dungeon Family, called him “The Future.”Source:Splash News 2 of 7
3. Before he was Future, he was known as Meathead of Da Connect.Source:Hennessy 3 of 7
4. He was shot in the right hand at the age of 14 or 15.Source:Getty 4 of 7
5. Future wrote the hook for Ludacris’ “Blueberry Yum Yum.”Source:Getty 5 of 7
6. Future is a fan of Shakespeare. He’s said, “”When I went to school, I would read Shakespeare and just fell in love with how he mixed his words. I started playing around and writing poems, reading poems.”Source:Getty 6 of 7
7. As a kid, he learned the lyrics to all of Too $hort’s songs.Source:Getty 7 of 7
comments – add yours