[Listen] Future Says “Jay Z Wasn’t Hot When 2Pac & Biggie Was Alive”

Future may have made some Jay Z fans (and stars) very upset. In a roundtable discussion the Atlanta rapper says Jigga wasn’t hot when legends 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G. were alive. Quicksilva breaks it down for Lil Mo and the rest of us and lets us know Future might have a point. All of that and more in Thats What I Heard with The Fam In The Morning.