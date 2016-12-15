[Listen] Future Says “Jay Z Wasn’t Hot When 2Pac & Biggie Was Alive”

#TheFam
The Fam In The Morning | 12.15.16
Leave a comment

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Future may have made some Jay Z fans (and stars) very upset. In a roundtable discussion the Atlanta rapper says Jigga wasn’t hot when legends 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G. were alive. Quicksilva breaks it down for Lil Mo and the rest of us and lets us know Future might have a point. All of that and more in Thats What I Heard with The Fam In The Morning.

Related: [Watch] #TWIH: Tokyo Toni Blames Wendy Williams For Her Stress

Related: [Watch] #ThatsWhatIHeard: How Did Kodak Black Get Banned From An Entire State?

19 Interesting Facts You Might Not Have Known About Future

7 photos Launch gallery

19 Interesting Facts You Might Not Have Known About Future

Continue reading [Listen] Future Says “Jay Z Wasn’t Hot When 2Pac & Biggie Was Alive”

19 Interesting Facts You Might Not Have Known About Future

future , jay z , tokyo toni

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos