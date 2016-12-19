[Listen] WAGS’ Star Darnell Nicole Stops By The Fam In The Morning

#TheFam
The Fam In The Morning | 12.19.16
Darnell Nicole, start of the Reality TV series WAGS Miami (acronym for Wives and Girlfriends of High-Profile Sportspeople) gave The Fam in the Morning a sneak peek on the upcoming season the hit show. Darnell also gives some details on how the show affected the relationship of former Fiancé, Miami Dolphins Safety Reshad Jones, a new clothing line and more!

See A Clip From “WAGS Miami” Below:

