[Watch] #TWIH: Mariah Carey Lets You Know How To Handle ‘Ish!

Don’t try to shade the Queen, Mariah Carey. Singer Demi Lovato found out what happens with you try it with Mariah plus news on Usher, Jeezy and why Rob Kardashian may be suffering for the Holidays in That’s What I Heard with The Fam In The Morning.