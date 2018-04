Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Paternity Test reveal that Love and Hip-Hop’s Stevie J. is the father of fellow castmate/ex-girlfriend Joseline Hernandez unborn child! Congrats? Lil Mo spills the tea on this, Kanye West news and more on Thats What I Heard with The Fam in The Morning.