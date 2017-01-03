[Watch] #TWIH: Soulja Boy Vs. Chris Brown While Wale Does The #SouljaBoyChallenge

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

It seems like Soulja Boy is beefing with everyone these days and now the rapper has crossed paths with singer Chris Brown. Why? All over Instagram and Breezy’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche. Now both guys are threatening each other over social media and Lil Mo gives you all the tea plus Wale‘s hilarious take on the now viral #SouljaBoyChallenge in “That’s What I Heard” with The Fam In The Morning with Quicksilva and Lil Mo.

