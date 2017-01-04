[Watch] #TWIH: Soulja Catches A Fade While Janet Jackson Gives Birth

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

Man, 2017 is shaping up to be a year of loses for Soulja Boy. Lil Mo talks about Big Soulja’s trip to C… Bompton and how it didn’t turn out the way he would have liked. Chris Brown gave his input so hopefully this beef ends soon.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also, Vivica A. Fox and 50 Cent bump into each other and the actress gives the details and congrats to Janet Jackson all on Thats What I Heard with The Fam In The Morning!