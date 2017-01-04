[Watch] #TWIH: Soulja Catches A Fade While Janet Jackson Gives Birth

Man, 2017 is shaping up to be a year of loses for Soulja Boy. Lil Mo talks about Big Soulja’s trip to C… Bompton and how it didn’t turn out the way he would have liked. Chris Brown gave his input so hopefully this beef ends soon.

Also, Vivica A. Fox and 50 Cent bump into each other and the actress gives the details and congrats to Janet Jackson all on Thats What I Heard with The Fam In The Morning!

Cuteness Overload: Our Favorite Celebrity Babies Born In 2016

Cuteness Overload: Our Favorite Celebrity Babies Born In 2016

Cuteness Overload: Our Favorite Celebrity Babies Born In 2016

From Dream Kardashian to John and Chrissy’s precious Baby Luna, these babies greeted the world this year and made their parents (and our) lives cuter than ever before. Take a look at our favorite babies born in 2016 in the accompanying gallery.

