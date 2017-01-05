[Watch] #TWIH: Will Soulja Boy Vs. Chris Brown Happen In Real Life?

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

Just when you thing the Chris Brown vs. Soulja Boy beef was ending, 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather shows up. Word on the street is Fif and Floyd are putting together a charity boxing match that would feature Brown and Big Soulja. Will it really happen? Lil Mo spills the tea on That’s What I Heard with The Fam In The Morning.

