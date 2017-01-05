[Watch] #TWIH: Will Soulja Boy Vs. Chris Brown Happen In Real Life?

The Fam In The Morning | 01.05.17
Just when you thing the Chris Brown vs. Soulja Boy beef was ending, 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather shows up. Word on the street is Fif and Floyd are putting together a charity boxing match that would feature Brown and Big Soulja. Will it really happen? Lil Mo spills the tea on That’s What I Heard with The Fam In The Morning.

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy’s beef began over a photo Karrueche posted on Instagram. Tune in below.

