[Watch] #TWIH: Soulja Boy Discusses The “Real” Reason Of The Beef With Chris Brown?

Soulja Boy‘s claims of why Chris Brown is beefing with him becomes even more ridiculous. Is Rihanna the blame? Is Blac Chyna the reason for French Montana and Iggy Azalea‘s breakup? Deja Perez fills in for Lil Mo and spills all the tea on “That’s What I Heard” with The Fam In the Morning.

