[Listen] #TWIH: Mike Tyson Send Shots At Soulja Boy?

Oh Mike Tyson has done it. The champ, who is supposedly training Chris Brown in is reported boxing match with Soulja Boy has dissed the rapper in a song. Yes, Tyson… rapping…

That plus Lil Mo gives you the details on the newest challenge and why Tyrese might not be too happy with it on That’s What I Heard with The Fam In The Morning.