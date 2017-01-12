[Listen] Magic Johnson & Drake Ain’t Playing About Their Money

#TheFam
The Fam In The Morning | 01.12.17
Leave a comment

Follow The Fam In The Morning:

Magic Johnson don’t play when it comes to his money and Drake don’t either. Magic is suing to get his money back while Drizzy is spending to prove his love with it comes to Jennifer Lopez. Floyd Mayweather gives us the details on the Chris Brown/Soulja Boy fight and more on “That’s What I Heard” with The Fam In The Morning.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Related: [Listen] #TWIH: We Are Not Trying To See Caitlyn Jenner Naked
Related: [Listen] #TWIH: Mike Tyson Send Shots At Soulja Boy?

16 Of Drake’s Most Kissable Moments

16 photos Launch gallery

16 Of Drake’s Most Kissable Moments

Continue reading [Listen] Magic Johnson & Drake Ain’t Playing About Their Money

16 Of Drake’s Most Kissable Moments

The 6 God's lips are always pursed and ready to go.

Chris Brown , Drake , Floyd Mayweather , Jennifer Lopez , magic johnson , soulja boy

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos