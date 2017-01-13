[Listen] #TWIH: Drake Proves It Ain’t Tricking If You Got It

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

Soulja Boy’s home gets jacked and former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas gives him some advice on the gram. Speaking of “No Chill Gil,” he’s suing his ex-wife Laura Govan for wages over her false statements against the ball player.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Drake is proving it ain’t tricking if you got it as he spends his cash on his boo Jennifer Lopez and be careful out there cause it’s Friday the 13th! All of this tea and more on That’s What I Heard with The Fam In The Morning.