[Listen] #TWIH: Drake Proves It Ain’t Tricking If You Got It

Soulja Boy’s home gets jacked and former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas gives him some advice on the gram. Speaking of “No Chill Gil,” he’s suing his ex-wife Laura Govan for wages over her false statements against the ball player.
Drake is proving it ain’t tricking if you got it as he spends his cash on his boo Jennifer Lopez and be careful out there cause it’s Friday the 13th! All of this tea and more on That’s What I Heard with The Fam In The Morning.
The Best I Ever Had: The Famous Women Drake Has Dated (PHOTOS)
14 photos Launch gallery
The Best I Ever Had: The Famous Women Drake Has Dated (PHOTOS)
1. RihannaSource:Samir Hussein/Redferns/Getty 1 of 14
2. Serena WilliamsSource:Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images 2 of 14
3. Bernice BurgosSource:Splash 3 of 14
4. Tika SumpterSource:David Livingston/Getty Images 4 of 14
5. Tyra BanksSource:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty 5 of 14
6. Kat DenningsSource:Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images 6 of 14
7. Zoe KravitzSource:Getty 7 of 14
8. Bria MylesSource:Instagram 8 of 14
9. Maliah MichelSource:Keipher McKennie/WireImage/Getty 9 of 14
10. Dollicia BryanSource:Chelsea Lauren/Getty 10 of 14
11. Karrueche TranSource:Leon Bennett/WireImage/Getty 11 of 14
12. Tatyana AliSource:Frazer Harrison/BET/Getty Images for BET 12 of 14
13. Cyn SantanaSource:Brian Ach/Getty Images for Vh1 13 of 14
14. Cat WashingtonSource:Instagram 14 of 14
