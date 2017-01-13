[Listen] #TWIH: Drake Proves It Ain’t Tricking If You Got It

The Fam In The Morning | 01.13.17
Soulja Boy’s home gets jacked and former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas gives him some advice on the gram. Speaking of “No Chill Gil,” he’s suing his ex-wife Laura Govan for wages over her false statements against the ball player.

Drake is proving it ain’t tricking if you got it as he spends his cash on his boo Jennifer Lopez and be careful out there cause it’s Friday the 13th! All of this tea and more on That’s What I Heard with The Fam In The Morning.

