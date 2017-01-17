[Exclusive] Legendary Rapper Beanie Sigel Calling It Quits?

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

Say it ain’t so! Legendary rapper Beanie Sigel plans on retiring from Hip-Hop? In 2016, Sigel was brought back into the spotlight after dissing Meek Mill but it looks like Beans is planning on moving on. Lil Mo has the exclusive news and gives Beans reason from stepping away from Rap. Rapper/Singer Big Baby D.R.A.M. told someone to step out of his tour bus and she’s all mad. The tea on these two stories and more in “That’s What I Heard” with The Fam In The Morning.

