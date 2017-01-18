[Exclusive] Big Baby D.R.A.M. Talks Album, Tour Bus Issues & Beyonce

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

It’s been a minute since the song “Cha-Cha” hit the scene it’s much more the Big Baby D.R.A.M. that joint. D.R.A.M. sat down one-on-one with DJ Quicksilva to talk about his new album, the #1 single “Broccoli featuring Lil Yacthy, and how the success of his first big single catapulted him to stardom. The singer/rapper also touches on a fan incident on his tour bus that hit the blogs, meeting Beyonce after posting his song on Instagram and gives out some advice.

How did D.R.A.M. react to being on stage with the mesmerizing Erykah Badu? Find out here:

