EXCLUSIVE: #TeacherBae Breaks Her Silence About New IG Fame, What She Looks For In A Man

kysdc Staff | 01.17.17
On this edition of Model Mondays the Durrty Boyz interviewed Patrice Brown also known as #TeacherBae and she reveals what those DM’s are like and what she looks for in a man!

Click the video above to watch.

Brown also talks about her new found fame when she is out in public and believes her photos went viral after someone was hating on how she dressed.

Click to watch video below.

teacher bae

