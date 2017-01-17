EXCLUSIVE: #TeacherBae Breaks Her Silence About New IG Fame, What She Looks For In A Man

On this edition of Model Mondays the Durrty Boyz interviewed Patrice Brown also known as #TeacherBae and she reveals what those DM’s are like and what she looks for in a man!
Brown also talks about her new found fame when she is out in public and believes her photos went viral after someone was hating on how she dressed.
Model Monday's [PHOTOS]
33 photos Launch gallery
Model Monday's [PHOTOS]
1. Teacher BaeSource:Instagram 1 of 33
2. Brii Renee'Source:Instagram 2 of 33
3.Source:Instagram 3 of 33
4.Source:Instagram 4 of 33
5. Our elegant Models On #ModelMondays always killing it! s/o 2 @iamblondee for dropping through. Shot by 📸 @startercam® #thedurttyboyzshow #hotspotatl.comSource:Instagram 5 of 33
6. #ModelMonday soon maybe. Shoutout @envy_muah 🙀🙀 what do y'all think? Via (@iamgambinoatl)Source:Instagram 6 of 33
7. Model Monday 🔁 @queenroxxannemontanaSource:Instagram 7 of 33
8. Gotta get @iamblondee on for Model Monday's one of these days. @startercam set it up. #thedurttyboyzshowSource:Instagram 8 of 33
9. 👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾 @kia3x_ on #ModelMondays shot by 📸 @startercam®Source:Instagram 9 of 33
10. Model Monday's with @akiyajeri shot by 📸 @startercam® #akiyajeri #TheDurttyBoyzShow #Hot1079atl #ModelMondays #YooDurtty 🔥🔥🔥Source:Instagram 10 of 33
11. @missjerrikakarlae 💋 shot by 📸 @startercam® #TheDurttyBoyzShow on @hot1079atlSource:Instagram 11 of 33
12. Model Monday's #DurttyBoyz #TheDurttyBoyzShow @dreamdoll__ 👀👀Source:Instagram 12 of 33
13. Model Monday 🔁 @yummy.pearlSource:Instagram 13 of 33
14. When you coming to the show? @pattyeffinmayoSource:Instagram 14 of 33
15. #WCW @kaylin_Garcia 😫😫😫Source:Instagram 15 of 33
16. Model Monday!!! @brickhousebarbieSource:Instagram 16 of 33
17. 💃🏽 photo cred 📷 @startercam®Source:Instagram 17 of 33
18. We got @lalovetheboss in here with us right now!!! Follow us on snapchat to see her! 👻 TheDurttyBoyzSource:Instagram 18 of 33
19. Missing us some @itswildb 😰😳😰 #ModelMondaySource:Instagram 19 of 33
20. Model Monday: @chanellangelii 👌🏾Source:Instagram 20 of 33
21. It's #WCW did you see our interview with your favorite #WCW @irenethedreamback log on to TheDurttyBoyz.com to see the full interview.Source:Instagram 21 of 33
22. Log on to TheDurttyBoyz.com to see exclusive in studio footage of @danii_banks #ModelMondaysSource:Instagram 22 of 33
23. Tomorrow @ashleyzee1 for #ModelMondays 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾Source:Instagram 23 of 33
24. #ModelMondays @2cheekzback 😉Source:Instagram 24 of 33
25. #ModelMondays @tamaranikkz_ otw up to the studio. #TheDurttyBoyzShowSource:Instagram 25 of 33
26. OG in the building @og_nya.lee in the building kickin it for Model Monday's New York in the building 🗽 #TheDurttyBoyzShowSource:Instagram 26 of 33
27. @misshollywoodposh in the building for Model Monday's @Future is otw! #TheDurttyBoyzShow we Turnt Tonight #FreeShow @ The Masquerade. photo cred 📷 @startercam®Source:Instagram 27 of 33
28. @karencivil 👸🏾 #ModelMondaySource:Instagram 28 of 33
29. @kelseynycole you know what time it is... #ModelMonday !!!!Source:Instagram 29 of 33
30. I know what today is... #ModelMonday meet @bonita4real on @hot1079atl 7:00pm for Model Monday!Source:Instagram 30 of 33
31. Model Monday btw! @msroxyreynolds 💃🏽Source:Instagram 31 of 33
32. @juicyyjuicebox 💯💯💯 Model Mondays next week!!!Source:Instagram 32 of 33
33. Model Monday Recap @iamashleemonroe 👀Source:Instagram 33 of 33
