[Watch] #TWIH: Why Are People Boycotting Steve Harvey?

The Fam In The Morning | 01.18.17
People are so upset at Steve Harvey that they are threatening to boycott the multimedia superstar. Harvey’s pop wow with President-Elect Donald Trump has people up in arms and Lil Mo gives us the details along with Lamar Odom‘s plan to win back Khloe Kardashian on Thats What I Heard with The Fam in the Morning.

