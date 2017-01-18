[Watch] #TWIH: Why Are People Boycotting Steve Harvey?

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

People are so upset at Steve Harvey that they are threatening to boycott the multimedia superstar. Harvey’s pop wow with President-Elect Donald Trump has people up in arms and Lil Mo gives us the details along with Lamar Odom‘s plan to win back Khloe Kardashian on Thats What I Heard with The Fam in the Morning.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.