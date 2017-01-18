[Exclusive] Trayon White Talks Violence In Southeast D.C. & How We Can Help

Trayon White has been working with the people of D.C. for years and now as Ward 8 Councilman he has a tough job ahead of him. Vivian Marrow a 68-year-old woman from SE D.C. was killed, innocent bystander in the middle of a shootout. Councilman White talks about the Marrow shooting and others in the past week in Southeast and what we can do to help stop the violence.

