[Exclusive] Trayon White Talks Violence In Southeast D.C. & How We Can Help

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

Trayon White has been working with the people of D.C. for years and now as Ward 8 Councilman he has a tough job ahead of him. Vivian Marrow a 68-year-old woman from SE D.C. was killed, innocent bystander in the middle of a shootout. Councilman White talks about the Marrow shooting and others in the past week in Southeast and what we can do to help stop the violence.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.