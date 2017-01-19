[Watch] Lil Mo’s Response To Friend Chrisette Michele’s Upcoming Performance At Trump’s Inauguration Ball

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

Reps have confirmed that singer Chrisette Michele will indeed perform at the Inauguration Ball for incoming President Donald Trump and people are upset. Social media has been ablaze and fans of the vocalist are mad that Michelle would attend and lend her voice to the event, mainly because of the views of Trump.

Lil Mo speaks on Chrisette’s decision and gives her thoughts on what we can do to support her instead of tear her down.

