[Watch] #TWIH: Lil Mo Sounds Off Against Spike Lee Over Chrisette Michele Comments

The Fam In The Morning | 01.20.17
Spike Lee decided to put his two cents into the Chrisette Michele/Donald Trump Inaugural performance controversy and Lil Mo is not having it. Meezy reads Spike Lee plus why does Alicia Keys believe it’s cool for a young boy to put polish on his fingernails?

Also Watch: [Watch] Lil Mo’s Response To Friend Chrisette Michele’s Upcoming Performance At Trump’s Inauguration Ball

All of this on “That’s What I Heard” with The Fam In The Morning.

