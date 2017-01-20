[Watch] #TWIH: Lil Mo Sounds Off Against Spike Lee Over Chrisette Michele Comments

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM
Spike Lee decided to put his two cents into the Chrisette Michele/Donald Trump Inaugural performance controversy and Lil Mo is not having it. Meezy reads Spike Lee plus why does Alicia Keys believe it’s cool for a young boy to put polish on his fingernails?
Also Watch: [Watch] Lil Mo’s Response To Friend Chrisette Michele’s Upcoming Performance At Trump’s Inauguration Ball
All of this on “That’s What I Heard” with The Fam In The Morning.
