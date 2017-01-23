[Watch] Lil Mo’s Weekend Wrap-Up: Reggie Bush Wanted To Knock Up His Side Piece?

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

Wait.. So NFL Baller Reggie Bush wanted to get his side-piece pregnant? I mean we are no condoning side-pieces but you out of pocket doing that brah! Also Chrisette Michele‘s finance gives legendary movie director Spike Lee the two-word salute. Lil Mo spills all the tea on That’s What I Heard on The Fam In The Morning.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.