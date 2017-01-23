[Watch] Lil Mo’s Weekend Wrap-Up: Reggie Bush Wanted To Knock Up His Side Piece?

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM
Wait.. So NFL Baller Reggie Bush wanted to get his side-piece pregnant? I mean we are no condoning side-pieces but you out of pocket doing that brah! Also Chrisette Michele‘s finance gives legendary movie director Spike Lee the two-word salute. Lil Mo spills all the tea on That’s What I Heard on The Fam In The Morning.
21 Adorable Pictures Of Reggie Bush's Daughter Briseis
Launch gallery
21 Adorable Pictures Of Reggie Bush's Daughter Briseis
1. Missing my little BrisikSource:Instagram 1 of 18
2. BrisikSource:Instagram 2 of 18
3. Coocoo for play groundsSource:Instagram 3 of 18
4. Mommy plzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzSource:Instagram 4 of 18
5. Look at that smile.Source:Instagram 5 of 18
6. Her face 👶💬 is this lady still taking pictures.Source:Instagram 6 of 18
7. The Look BackSource:Instagram 7 of 18
8. Purpose of lifeSource:Instagram 8 of 18
9. Hi everybodySource:Instagram 9 of 18
10. We woke up like this. Bed hair and face. Brisik is mean mugging. So cold out here.Source:Instagram 10 of 18
11. LifeSource:Instagram 11 of 18
12. Not yet baby lolSource:Instagram 12 of 18
13. 😎Source:Instagram 13 of 18
14. Merry Christmas 🎄Source:Instagram 14 of 18
15. My little Brisik 😍Source:Instagram 15 of 18
16. Mommy & DaughterSource:Instagram 16 of 18
17. #HappyFathersDay to my pops and to all the real men out there! We appreciate you guys!Source:Instagram 17 of 18
18. On this day one year ago God blessed us with this little princess! Happy Birthday Briseis! 🎂Source:Instagram 18 of 18
