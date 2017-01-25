News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Petty Boots: Sherri Shepherd Puts Her Ex-Husbands On Blast Via Twitter

Hell hath no fury, like a woman on Twitter scorned.

2 days ago

Staff
Leave a comment

13th Annual Samsung Hope For Children Gala

Source: D Dipasupil / Getty


Comedian Sherri Shepherd is like, every scorned woman right now.

Shepherd took to Twitter to vent her frustration at exes Lamar Sally & Jeff Tarpley.

Shepherd and Sally just recently resolved a child support battle over their 2-year-old son born via surrogate. In December, Sally filed to receive more money from Shepherd, who already pays $4,100 a month to her ex in alimony. The actress also claimed that her other ex, Tarpley, was feeding Sally information to strengthen his case, according to Page Six.

Messy.

Shepherd went on a Twitter tirade in response, putting Sally & Tarpley’s business out in the Internet streets by trolling their online dating profiles.

She responded to Sally’s bio, debunking his claim that he makes $100k. Oop!

Sherri Shepherd be like….


via GIPHY

After the social media carnage, Shepherd apologized and called it a night:

Sally responded by keeping it civil:

RELATED LINKS

EXCLUSIVE CLIP: Sherri Shepherd &amp; Kevin Hart Cut Up On The Set of ‘Ride Along’

Let The Church Say, Amen: Court Maintains That Sherri Shepherd Is Mom Of Baby Born Via Surrogate

INSIDE OUT BEAUTY: Sherri Shepherd Is All Smiles After Her Nasty Divorce From Lamar Sally

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos