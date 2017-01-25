Petty Boots: Sherri Shepherd Puts Her Ex-Husbands On Blast Via Twitter

Comedianis like, every scorned woman right now.

Shepherd took to Twitter to vent her frustration at exes Lamar Sally & Jeff Tarpley.

Shepherd and Sally just recently resolved a child support battle over their 2-year-old son born via surrogate. In December, Sally filed to receive more money from Shepherd, who already pays $4,100 a month to her ex in alimony. The actress also claimed that her other ex, Tarpley, was feeding Sally information to strengthen his case, according to Page Six.

Messy.

Shepherd went on a Twitter tirade in response, putting Sally & Tarpley’s business out in the Internet streets by trolling their online dating profiles.

She responded to Sally’s bio, debunking his claim that he makes $100k. Oop!

“I’m single, well off & looking” …Hmmm I wonder if he’s using the #ChildSupport money I pay for him to be “well off” pic.twitter.com/kAai9wCREO — Sherri Shepherd (@SherriEShepherd) January 25, 2017

Sherri Shepherd be like….

After the social media carnage, Shepherd apologized and called it a night:

Rants over. I'm done. Back to normal… going to pray for my steps to get back on track. Thanks for letting me vent #goodnight — Sherri Shepherd (@SherriEShepherd) January 25, 2017

Sally responded by keeping it civil:

At the end of all this foolishness this is why I do it. #gooddaddy #neverstop #victory pic.twitter.com/Z17udbHE9q — Lamar Sal Sally (@SalfromtheD) January 25, 2017

RELATED LINKS

EXCLUSIVE CLIP: Sherri Shepherd & Kevin Hart Cut Up On The Set of ‘Ride Along’

Let The Church Say, Amen: Court Maintains That Sherri Shepherd Is Mom Of Baby Born Via Surrogate

INSIDE OUT BEAUTY: Sherri Shepherd Is All Smiles After Her Nasty Divorce From Lamar Sally

Also On 93.9 WKYS: