Watch: Kinsmen Releases New Video For “Born Again”

Message from Kinsmen: There’s power in being “born again, saved and sanctified, washed in the blood of the Lamb … renewed by the power of the Lord.”

The award-winning group is excited to share that bold line in their newest video for their current single, “Born Again.” The nostalgic tune and catchy lyrics paired with Kinsmen’s energy creates a powerful song that might even make you dance a little.

Check out the live-shot visual below:





