[Exclusive] #TheFamUnplugged: Lil Mo Sings Hooks From Some Her Classic Hip-Hop Features (Live)

24 hours ago

The Fam In The Morning
Lil Mo has lended her voice to some of Hip-Hop’s biggest songs. To kick off January’s #TheFamUnplugged, Mo helps us reminisce by singing a few of those classic hooks along with one of her biggest hits “Forever.”

Fabulous , Ja Rule , lil mo , Missy Elliott

