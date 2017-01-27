[Exclusive] #TheFamUnplugged: Lil Mo Sings Hooks From Some Her Classic Hip-Hop Features (Live)

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

Lil Mo has lended her voice to some of Hip-Hop’s biggest songs. To kick off January’s #TheFamUnplugged, Mo helps us reminisce by singing a few of those classic hooks along with one of her biggest hits “Forever.”

