[Exclusive] #TheFamUnplugged: Lil Mo Performs Her Classic Single “Superwoman” (Live)

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

Lil Mo has some classic songs but “Superwoman” may be the biggest on the list. Watch as Mo gives The Fam In The Morning Family a classic rendition to such a great song.

Related: [Exclusive] #TheFamUnplugged: Lil Mo Sings Hooks From Some Her Classic Hip-Hop Features

Related: [Exclusive] Black Alley Performs “Houston” (Live)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.