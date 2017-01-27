The Fam Unplugged Lil Mo & Black Alley

The Fam Unplugged Lil Mo & Black Alley

Photo by The Fam Unplugged Lil Mo & Black Alley

#TheFam
Home > #TheFam

[Exclusive] Black Alley Performs “Houston” (Live)

24 hours ago

The Fam In The Morning
Leave a comment

Follow The Fam In The Morning:

DC’s own Black Alley Band joined Lil Mo during her performance of some of her greatest hits but we couldn’t let them leave without blessing us with some of their hits as well. Check out the band perform their single “Houston” which you can now purchase on iTunes and other streaming sites.

Related: [Exclusive] #TheFamUnplugged: Lil Mo Sings Hooks From Some Her Classic Hip-Hop Features
Related: [Exclusive] #TheFamUnplugged: Lil Mo Performs Her Classic Single “Superwoman”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

#TheFamUnplugged: Lil Mo & Black Alley Performance/Meet & Greet

37 photos Launch gallery

#TheFamUnplugged: Lil Mo & Black Alley Performance/Meet & Greet

Continue reading [Exclusive] Black Alley Performs “Houston” (Live)

#TheFamUnplugged: Lil Mo & Black Alley Performance/Meet & Greet

Black Alley

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos