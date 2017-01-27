[Exclusive] Black Alley Performs “Houston” (Live)

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

DC’s own Black Alley Band joined Lil Mo during her performance of some of her greatest hits but we couldn’t let them leave without blessing us with some of their hits as well. Check out the band perform their single “Houston” which you can now purchase on iTunes and other streaming sites.

