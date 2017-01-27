News & Gossip
AM BUZZ: Missy Elliot Drops Fire New Music; Khloe Kardashian Reportedly In Her Feelings Over Boyfriend’s Newborn & More…

Missy's new single will jump start your weekend.

1 day ago

Staff
Missy Elliot Drops Fire New Music

SXSW Keynote: Michelle Obama - 2016 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival

Our favorite eccentric, girl-powered rapper Missy Elliot  is back on the scene with a brand new video.

Pulling from the 90 vibes of sacred video making, Missy’s newest single ‘I’m Better’ came with dope visuals, per usual.

Missy hasn’t given us an album since 2005’s chart-topper ‘The Cookbook.’

Since that album’s release, Missy came back from her hiatus in 2015  with a collab with Pharrell, ‘WTF.’

You can watch her new video below:

