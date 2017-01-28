Oprah Winfrey Wants To Stock Your Fridge With Healthy Foods

Oprah Winfrey is not playing any games when it comes to weight loss and staying healthy. The television personality who has battled with her size for decades became a spokesperson for Weight Watchers in 2016. She famously proclaimed her love of bread in their commercials and reportedly lost more than 40 pounds.

Now, she’s taking her mission to help other lose weight to the kitchen.

As reported by The Jasmine Brand: Business is booming for Oprah Winfrey. The media mogul has launched a line of food products that donates part of its proceeds to charity. Oprah has teamed up with food company Kraft Heinz, to develop the ready-to-eat meals.

Called Mealtime Stories, the line offers “real, nutritious” products and will initially focus on a variety of refrigerated meals and snacks. Ten percent of the proceeds will be donated to charities that fight hunger. The line will be released later this year.

We’re totally here for this. Here’s hoping some of these meals include Southern comfort foods as an ode to her Mississippi upbringing.

