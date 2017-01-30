Business Spotlight: Industrial Bank CEO, B. Doyle Mitchell, Jr.

Mr. B. Doyle Mitchell, Jr. serves as Chief Executive Officer and President at Industrial Bank (Washington, DC). Mr. Mitchell serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of IBW Financial Corp. Mr. Mitchell has been President of Industrial Bank, N.A., sole subsidiary of IBW Financial Corp. since March 1993 and also serves as its Chief Executive Officer. He served in various executive and administrative positions at Industrial Bank since 1983 and served as its Vice President-Commercial Lending from 1991 to 1993 and Assistant Vice President-Commercial Lending from 1989 to 1991. He has been a Director of IBW Financial Corp., since 1990. He serves as Director of Industrial Bank (Washington, DC). He has been a Director of Industrial Bank, N.A. since 1990. He was Chairman of D.C. Chamber of Commerce since 2001. Mr. Mitchell serves on the board of directors of the Federal City Council, the Luke C. Moore Academy, Sewell Music Conservatory, Leadership Greater Washington, the Washington Performing Arts Society, the Greater Prince Georges Business Roundtable and the D.C. Chamber of Commerce. He serves as a Member of Advisory Council on Underserved Communities at United States Small Business Administration. He served as Director of Radio One Inc., since 2008 until May 16, 2011.

Source: Bloomberg

