[Watch] #TWIH Kirk Franklin Shades Troll In Jesus’ Name

2 hours ago

The Fam In The Morning
Don’t think just because Kirk Franklin is saved that he won’t come for you! The Legendary Gospel singer had to let a social media troll know just that. Also, Azealia Banks defends Donald Trump against celebrities who are against his #MuslimBan including Rihanna.

Check It Out: [Exclusive] #TheFamUnplugged: Lil Mo Performs Her Classic Single “Superwoman” (Live)

Our Fam Wale also have some things to say about the Music Industry. All of this and more on “That’s What I Heard” with The Fam In The Morning.

