[Watch] #TWIH Kirk Franklin Shades Troll In Jesus’ Name

Don’t think just because Kirk Franklin is saved that he won’t come for you! The Legendary Gospel singer had to let a social media troll know just that. Also, Azealia Banks defends Donald Trump against celebrities who are against his #MuslimBan including Rihanna.

Our Fam Wale also have some things to say about the Music Industry. All of this and more on “That’s What I Heard” with The Fam In The Morning.

