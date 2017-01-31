The Head Of The African Union Politely Checks The U.S. On Its Barbaric History Of Slavery

executive order to halt immigrants from certain countries from coming to America set the world into a frenzy.

On Friday, Trump signed the order banning people with passports from three African nations–Libya, Somalia and Sudan from entering the country. The act triggered nationwide protests as many immigrants were detained at US airports.

The ACLU moved quickly in response to the order, issuing an emergency stay to halt the removal of travelers being held across the country.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, head of The African Union, spoke out about the decision in a two-day summit with the rest of the members of the organization.

“The very country to which many of our people were taken as slaves during the transatlantic slave trade has now decided to ban refugees from some of our countries,” Dlamini-Zuma stated to the union.

“What do we do about this? Indeed, this is one of the greatest challenges to our unity and solidarity,” she added.

Adding to the criticism of the Trump administration, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres lauded African countries for continually opening their borders for fleeing refugees.

“African nations are among the world’s largest and most generous hosts of refugees.

“African borders remain open for those in need of protection when so many borders are being closed, even in the most developed countries in the world.”

SOURCE: Independent, UK

