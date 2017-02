Lebron James is not here for Charles Barkley calling him whiny…for demanding that his team sign better player…

so the other night…bring Ron threw Uncle chuck under the bus…and was like…I’m not the one that spit on a kid…or missed the all star game cuz I was partying in Vegas…so don’t ever try to come for my legacy!! I know that’s right…but the lebron memes tho!!!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: