Not mad at Gabrielle Union launching her own line of hair care products

The line will be called Flawless…and will be released thru Ulta Beauty in March!!! She has partnered with Macadamia Natural Oil to help develop her new line. The line will include shampoos and conditioners, a hair masque, blow dry cream, hair protection spray, shine spray, an oil treatment and edge control gel that will range from $19 to $29!

