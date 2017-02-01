Oprah Winfrey Joins ’60 Minutes’ As Special Correspondent

Danielle Jennings

Since leaving her iconic daytime talk show back in 2011, Oprah Winfrey has kept herself pretty busy with her OWN network by producing and starring in some of the top-rated shows (Queen Sugar, Greenleaf) on the cable network. In addition to producing feature films such as Selma and heading her long-standing O magazine, she is just as busy now as she was when she was invading our living rooms every day. Now however, it appears that her journalism itch needs to be scratched once again and 60 Minutes is willing to fill the void.

According to a new report by USA Today , Oprah Winfrey is set to return to television (and her journalism roots) as a special correspondent for the legendary news program 60 Minutes. This fall, when 60 Minutes enters its 50season, Oprah Winfrey will step into a new role as a correspondent who will contribute occasional reports for the CBS newsmagazine.

Winfrey released a statement regarding her new role at 60 Minutes and she sounds excited for the opportunity:

“I’ve been a big admirer of ‘60 Minutes’ since my days as a young reporter,” Winfrey said in a statement. “I’m so excited and proud to join forces with this historic news program, which for me represents the bastion of journalistic storytelling. At a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective, to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds.”

Jeff Fager, executive producer of 60 Minutes, commented on Winfrey presence on the show, stating:

“There is only one Oprah Winfrey,” said ‘60 Minutes’ executive producer Jeff Fager in a statement. “She has achieved excellence in everything she has touched. Her body of work is extraordinary, including thousands of interviews with people from all walks of life. She is a remarkable and talented woman with a level of integrity that sets her apart and makes her a perfect fit for ‘60 Minutes’..”

Well we here at HB can never get enough Oprah and we are so excited to have her going back to her roots. Congrats Mother O!

