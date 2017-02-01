[Watch] #TWIH: Cardi B Lashes Out At VH1 & LeBron James vs. Charles Barkley

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM
Love & Hip-Hop New York’s Cardi B has some strong words from the TV show over some of her latest appearances. While that is going o, LeBron James is pissed at NBA Legend Charles Barkley some “whiny” comments and Chris Brown tells you what it is like to be in a relationship with him.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
All of that and more in “That’s What I Heard” with The Fam In the Morning.
Related: [Watch] #TWIH Tony Rock Slams Steve Harvey
Related: [Watch] #TWIH Kirk Franklin Shades Troll In Jesus’ Name
#TheFamUnplugged: Lil Mo & Black Alley Performance/Meet & Greet
37 photos Launch gallery
#TheFamUnplugged: Lil Mo & Black Alley Performance/Meet & Greet
1.Source:WKYS-FM 1 of 37
2.Source:WKYS-FM 2 of 37
3.Source:WKYS-FM 3 of 37
4.Source:WKYS-FM 4 of 37
5.Source:WKYS-FM 5 of 37
6.Source:WKYS-FM 6 of 37
7.Source:WKYS-FM 7 of 37
8.Source:WKYS-FM 8 of 37
9.Source:WKYS-FM 9 of 37
10.Source:WKYS-FM 10 of 37
11.Source:WKYS-FM 11 of 37
12.Source:WKYS-FM 12 of 37
13.Source:WKYS-FM 13 of 37
14.Source:WKYS-FM 14 of 37
15.Source:WKYS-FM 15 of 37
16.Source:WKYS-FM 16 of 37
17.Source:WKYS-FM 17 of 37
18.Source:WKYS-FM 18 of 37
19.Source:WKYS-FM 19 of 37
20.Source:WKYS-FM 20 of 37
21.Source:WKYS-FM 21 of 37
22.Source:WKYS-FM 22 of 37
23.Source:WKYS-FM 23 of 37
24.Source:WKYS-FM 24 of 37
25.Source:WKYS-FM 25 of 37
26.Source:WKYS-FM 26 of 37
27.Source:WKYS-FM 27 of 37
28.Source:WKYS-FM 28 of 37
29.Source:WKYS-FM 29 of 37
30.Source:WKYS-FM 30 of 37
31.Source:WKYS-FM 31 of 37
32.Source:WKYS-FM 32 of 37
33.Source:WKYS-FM 33 of 37
34.Source:WKYS-FM 34 of 37
35.Source:WKYS-FM 35 of 37
36.Source:WKYS-FM 36 of 37
37.Source:WKYS-FM 37 of 37
comments – Add Yours