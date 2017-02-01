[Watch] #TWIH: Cardi B Lashes Out At VH1 & LeBron James vs. Charles Barkley

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

Love & Hip-Hop New York’s Cardi B has some strong words from the TV show over some of her latest appearances. While that is going o, LeBron James is pissed at NBA Legend Charles Barkley some “whiny” comments and Chris Brown tells you what it is like to be in a relationship with him.

All of that and more in “That’s What I Heard” with The Fam In the Morning.