Joe Biden Starts Nonprofit Foundation Promoting Equal Rights

The former vice president will continue work on cancer research and preventing violence against women.

21 hours ago

kysdc Staff
Former Vice President Joe Biden is launching a nonprofit that promotes equal rights, reports ABC News.

From ABC News:

The Biden Foundation will be a platform for Biden to advance priorities he worked on in the Senate and the White House, including cancer research, military families and preventing violence against women.

Biden says in a statement that the foundation aims to ensure everyone is treated with dignity and “gets a fair shot at achieving the American Dream.”

The foundation will be run by Louisa Terrell, a former Facebook official and Senate staffer.

Biden’s organization also wants to “increase access to high-quality affordable education”  reports The Washington Post — with several city public school districts and historically Black universities struggling more and more for financial support. 

SOURCE: ABC NewsThe Washington Post

