93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Ashley “Epiphany” Hodges

Job Title: Spoken Word Artist,Owner and Creative Director: Epiphany Enterprises

Clubs/Associations: Speak Life Tour, Department of Social Services, Tri County Youth Services Bureau

Why was Ashley Nominated?

Ashley “Epiphany” Hodges is a community servant working to create opportunities for youth through the creative arts, specifically with two programs she hosts through her business.

The Space2Create workshop focuses on three core principles: discipline of expression, power of voice, and perception of self which will increase their desire for learning and communicating.

Ther-ART- putic is geared toward youth and young adults and engages them in interactive learning activities to tap into their creative process.

Ashley has been instrumental in her volunteerism through my nonprofit, IT TAKES TWO, INC, as a member of our essay contest review and selection committee.

She truly has a servant’s heart.