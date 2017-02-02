Ashley "Epiphany" Hodges

Ashley “Epiphany” Hodges

Photo by Ashley "Epiphany" Hodges

30 Under 30
Home > 30 Under 30

93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Ashley “Epiphany” Hodges

9 hours ago

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment
Ashley "Epiphany" Hodges

Source: Ashley “Epiphany” Hodges / Ashley “Epiphany” Hodges

Job Title: Spoken Word Artist,Owner and Creative Director: Epiphany Enterprises
Clubs/Associations: Speak Life Tour, Department of Social Services, Tri County Youth Services Bureau

Why was Ashley Nominated?

Ashley “Epiphany” Hodges is a community servant working to create opportunities for youth through the creative arts, specifically with two programs she hosts through her business.

The Space2Create workshop focuses on three core principles: discipline of expression, power of voice, and perception of self which will increase their desire for learning and communicating.

Ther-ART- putic is geared toward youth and young adults and engages them in interactive learning activities to tap into their creative process.

Ashley has been instrumental in her volunteerism through my nonprofit, IT TAKES TWO, INC, as a member of our essay contest review and selection committee.

She truly has a servant’s heart.

93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017

2 photos Launch gallery

93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017

Continue reading 93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Ashley “Epiphany” Hodges

93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017

Ashley "Epiphany" Hodges

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos