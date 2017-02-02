[Watch] #TWIH: Beyonce’s Twins Announcement Breaks The Internet

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM
Beyonce kicked off Black History Month with the announcement that she will be expecting Twins. Musical genius Pharrell Williams‘ wife just had Triplets. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian has created a Kids clothing line. Everything is about the kids on “That’s What I Heard” with The Fam in the Morning!
Mommy & Me: Adorable Pictures Of Celeb Mamas & Their Kids
11 photos Launch gallery
Mommy & Me: Adorable Pictures Of Celeb Mamas & Their Kids
1. Beyoncé & BlueSource:Instagram 1 of 11
2. Teyana Taylor & JunieSource:Instagram 2 of 11
3. Monica & daughter LaiyahSource:Instagram 3 of 11
4. Monica on an outing with the kidsSource:Instagram 4 of 11
5. Tamera Mowry & AdenSource:Instagram 5 of 11
6. Tamera Mowry & AriahSource:Instagram 6 of 11
7. Chrissy Teigen & LunaSource:Instagram 7 of 11
8. Kandi Burruss & KarterSource:Instagram 8 of 11
9. Tiny Harris & HeiressSource:Instagram 9 of 11
10. Ciara & FutureSource:Instagram 10 of 11
11. Kim Kardashian with Saint & NorthSource:Instagram 11 of 11
