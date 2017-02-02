2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

[Watch] #TWIH: Beyonce’s Twins Announcement Breaks The Internet

7 hours ago

The Fam In The Morning
Beyonce kicked off Black History Month with the announcement that she will be expecting Twins. Musical genius Pharrell Williams‘ wife just had Triplets. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian has created a Kids clothing line. Everything is about the kids on “That’s What I Heard” with The Fam in the Morning!

