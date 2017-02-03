Thomas Anderson III

Thomas Anderson III

93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30 2017: Thomas Anderson III

Job: Staff Sargent United States Air Force/ First Baptist Church of Glenarden AAU youth basketball
Organizations/Groups: United States Air Force

Why was Thomas Nominated?

Thomas grew up in Northeast D.C., had a challenging childhood, yet he never made his past shortcomings become his excuses in life. Instead he persevered. Realizing he didn’t have enough to pay for the remaining two years of college, he joined the Air Force. Within almost six years, starting over, he finished cum laude in Bachelor of Science in business administration: finance, is currently working on his masters in business, mentors inner city youth, volunteers as a basketball coach for First Baptist Church of Glenarden, and travels the country as a member of the most honorable Air Force Honor Guard. He is utterly the most selfless human being, a loving husband, father, and Christian.

