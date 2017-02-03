[Watch] #TWIH: Will Beyonce Perform At The Coachella Festival Pregnant?

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

Everybody is buzzing over Beyonce‘s twin pregnancy announcement but how is she going to perform? Bey is scheduled to headline the Coachella Festival in April but will she be able to rock the stage? Also Love & Hip-Hop stars Peter Gunz and Stevie J are headed to court in separate issues and Floyd Mayweather proves his money yet again in “That’s What I Heard” with The Fam In The Morning.

